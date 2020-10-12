Harriet Elaine Flynn, 86, Aitkin and Merrillville, Indiana died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Bethany Good Samaritan in Brainerd.
She was born Sept. 11, 1934, in Griffith, Indiana, to Howard C. and Mable (Van Arsdol) Price. She graduated high school and then college to become a registered nurse. Harriet was united in marriage to Arlen Jerome Flynn.
She was very active in the Merrillville community, where she was a member of the PTO, Kiwanis Club and Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Every year, Harriet would buy presents during Christmas and baskets during Easter for children and families that otherwise would go without. She had a beautiful soprano voice and would sing for church services and with different organizations in Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arlen; son David; her brothers and sisters; and her parents, Howard and Mable Price.
Harriet is survived by six children: Larry (Sheryl)Flynn, Bellingham, Washington; Sherry (Tim) Dwyer, Fishers, Indiana; Terry (Heidi) Flynn, Bristow, Virginia; Stacie (Reggie) Olson – Asbury, Albertville, Minnesota; A.J. (Lynn) Flynn, DeMotte, Indiana; and Susie (Harry) Heckart, Aitkin; 19 grandchildren: Michelle, Bryan, Jennifer, Daniel, Adam, Austin, Ally, Brad, Kristi,Mikey, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Emily, Claire, Michael, Heather, Jeremy, Elliot and Adam; 11 great-grandchildren, and many other special relatives and friends.
Services for Harriet will be held next summer 2021 with burial at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin, Minnesota.