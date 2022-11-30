Hazel Jean (Pittman) Anderson

Hazel passed away peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by family on November 3, 2022 at the age of 92.
She was born in Aitkin, MN on April 15, 1930, the second of four daughters to Herman and Ruth Pittman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life Philip Bruce Anderson in 2013 and by her sister Helen in 2018 and her grandson Richard Chesney at the age of 21 in 2006.
Hazel spent her childhood and school years in Aitkin. Hazel was always a very excellent student and graduated as the valedictorian of her class in 1948. She was active in drama, speech and choir throughout her school years. Following graduation, she went to work at the high school as the principal's secretary. After a couple of years, she moved on to work at the First National Bank as a secretary. In January of 1953, she along with her sisters, Helen and Alice decided to move to California. Upon arrival in Santa Ana, CA, all three girls obtained positions with the Pacific Bell Telephone Co. in different offices. Through Alice's future husband, Bill Stauffer, she met a Marine Corp pilot, Major, Philip Bruce Anderson and married him on October 22, 1955. They made their first home in Corona del Mar, CA. On August 29 in 1956, they welcomed their first child, Kay Suzanne. After Bruce retired from the Marine Corp, they moved to Costa Mesa where they completed their family with a son, Philip Kent on November 21, 1957, Tracy Jean on December 15, 1959 and Julie Ruth on April 24, 1963. Bruce invested in a soft water business at this time and Hazel went to work to help support the family. She worked for Hughes Aircraft Company, as an executive secretary. Later when they both became partners in Titan Capital, she continued to work with Bruce until they sold the business and they both retired. Through the years, she and Bruce traveled extensively all over the world.
Her many interests included, family first, people, cooking, gardening, especially roses, and she was an avid reader. Hazel was kind, sweet, friendly and loving and she was a total people person who had many dear friends whom she loved. She never forgot a person's name.
Hazel loved to sing and was the alto in the Pittman Sisters Trio. They sang together at a lot of local events in Aitkin, in church and later in Orange County, CA. The first thing the girls did upon arriving in California was join a church and their choir.
She devoted much of her time and energy to her family. She was a active member of P.E.O. Chapter OI and St. Norbert Catholic Church.
Hazel is survived by her children, Kay Smith (Richard), Kent Anderson, Tracy Rice (Robert), Julie Chesney (Karen); her grandchildren, Ben, Tim (Kent), Chelsey, Courtney (Tracy), Jennifer, Donelle (Julie) and her great-grandchildren, Thea, Liam (Tim), Anderson (Courtney), Hazel (Chelsey) and sisters, Alice Stauffer and Joanne Hansen (Tony).
Condolences may be sent to: The Anderson Family, 2938 Shady Forest Lane, Orange, CA 92867.
