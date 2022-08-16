Helen Jarvi

Helen Elaine Jarvi (Lund) of Crosslake, MN, formerly of Coon Rapids and McGregor MN passed away suddenly on August 2, 2020, with her daughter Susan at her side.

She was born September 27, 1930, in East Lake, MN to Alvin and Helen (Magnuson) Lund. She grew up on the family farm in Lawler, MN and graduated from McGregor High School in 1949.

