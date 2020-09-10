Helen Swedberg, 81, Aitkin, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Harmony House in Brainerd.
She was born July 11, 1939 in McGregor to Matt and Mamie (Oja) Rinta. She was the youngest of seven children; five brothers and one sister. She graduated from McGregor High School, class of 1957. Helen was united in marriage to Marvin L. Swedberg on Jan. 19, 1957 in Grand Rapids. They had four children: Scott, Jeffrey, Kari Jo, and Launi. They moved to Aitkin where Helen worked for Aicota Health Care Center as an activities director for 16 years. This position gave her the opportunity to speak Finnish to many of the Finnish-speaking residents. Helen along with Marvin became co-owners of the Village Laundromat in Aitkin where she enjoyed visiting with the customers and kept in touch with many of the seasonal customers when they left and looked forward to their return each summer. She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as traveling, camping, house boating, canning, and gardening. She loved to shop, fresh flowers, music, she took pride in being nicely dressed, and had a talent for decorating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Mamie Rinta; her son, Scott; brothers: Ernest, Arvid, Eugene, Harold, and Hank Rinta; and sister, Viena (Vivi) Santos.
Helen will be greatly missed by her husband of 63 years, Marvin L. Swedberg; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Patty Swedberg, Elk River; daughters and sons-in-law: Kari and Dale Dragovich, Aitkin and Launi and Joe Shapiro, Auburndale, Florida; grandchildren: Jacob Dragovich (fiancée Molly Laudenbach), Matthew Dragovich, Jenna (Ben) Little, Alyssa Swedberg, Hailey Swedberg, Scott Wendt, Alexandra Wendt; great-grandchildren: Addison Theiler, Jaxon Dragovich, and Sawyer Little; many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Helen’s life will begin at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at the 40 Club Convention Center in Aitkin. Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin assisted with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.