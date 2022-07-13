Helenann Wright Hyytinen, 85, of Lacey, WA and Tucson, AZ, died July 7, 2022 at St. Pete's Hospital in Olympia, WA, due to complications leading to cardiac arrest.
She worked at Anoka Senior High School in the Anoka-Hennepin School District then was a long-time employee of Olympic Jr High School in the Auburn School District in Washington State. Retiring in 1998.
Helenann was born September 2, 1936 in Brainerd, MN to Kenneth and Verla (Pribyl) Wright.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond; four sons, Michael (Sheri) of Bonney Lake, WA, Dr. Jeffrey (Peggy) of Emily, MN, Richard (Kristin) of Mesa, AZ, and David of Eatonville, WA; seven grandchildren, Alison Nance (Rob) Eugene, OR, Amylou Jurgensen (Matt) Springfield, OR, Melanie Smieja (Brandon) Lakeville, MN, Ky Hyytinen Bonney Lake, WA, Jennifer Fransen (Micah) Spicewood, TX, Keri Hyytinen (Mike Clark) Puyallup, WA, and Sonja Babich (Chris) Rice, MN; seven great-granddaughters, Sophia and Mei Nance, Elin and Ava Fransen, Elsie Smieja, Freya Clark and Sophie Babich; seven great-grandsons, Carter and Luke Jurgensen, Cameron and Weston Smieja, James Fransen, Colson Clark, and Unto Babich; many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Eugene Wright in 1966, Verla Emily Pribyl Wright in 1999, and her brother, Gordon Pribyl Wright in 2000.
Graveside service will be held on September 2nd at 11am at the Rabbit Lake Cemetery, Glen Township, Aitkin County, MN. A Celebration of Life to follow the graveside service on September 2nd in Aitkin, MN at the First Lutheran Church.
Memorials are preferred to Jessie F. Hallet Memorial Library, 101 First Street SE, Crosby, Minnesota 56441. Phone number 218-546-8005.
