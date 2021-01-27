Herman H. Janzen, 83, Aitkin, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at his home.
He was born Dec. 25, 1937 in Aitkin to Henry and Ann (Franz) Janzen. Herman graduated from Aitkin Public School in 1955 and later received a degree in accounting and economics from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota. After graduating, Herman worked for Hartford Fire Insurance in Chicago, Illinois until he entered the Army in 1961. After completing his military service, Herman worked as an auditor for the federal government in Seattle, Washington until retiring in 1993. Herman retired to Wenatchee, Washington where he enjoyed camping in the mountains, hunting deer and elk, and trout fishing. In 2014, Herman returned to Aitkin.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents.
Herman is survived by two sisters, Barbara (Jeremiah “JJ”) Sullivan and Mary Schrupp, both of Aitkin; four brothers:, Warren (Dianne) Janzen, St. Cloud; Gerald (Mary) Janzen, Wayzata; Greg (Karin) Janzen, Andover and Tim Janzen, Bloomington; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Herman will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A memorial Mass will be held this spring in St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin followed by interment with military honors in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Aitkin. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin.