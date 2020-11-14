Irene E. Erickson, 93, Aitkin passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Aicota Health Care Center.
She was born July 11, 1927 in Clinton, Iowa to Albert and Bernadine (Paysen) Machamer. Irene was united in marriage to John Erickson in 1976. She worked at the Aitkin Hospital for 20+ years in the cafeteria. Irene loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; two daughters, Jeanette Westman and Karen Olson; brother, Raymond Machamer; sister, Geraldine Skog; son-in-law, Jim Olson.
Irene is survived by her grandchildren: Angela, Michael and Daniel Westman; great-granddaughter, Jazmine Westman; son-in-law, Luther “Luke” Westman; other relatives and friends.
Private family graveside Services will be held in Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Nordland Township, Aitkin County. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.