Ivan B. Sorensen, 91, left his family and many friends Aug. 3, 2020 to be with his Heavenly Father.
He was at his home in Granbury, Texas surrounded by his family.
He was born to Anton and Ragna Sorensen on April 4, 1929 in Luck, Wisconsin. He was the last of 12 children. He graduated from Milltown High School in Wisconsin. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Okinawa, Japan. He and seven of his brothers served during WWII. Upon his discharge he attended the University of Wisconsin for one year. He then graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in mortuary science. He worked for several funeral homes and while working for the Green Funeral Home in International Falls he met Lucille Haponuk and they were united in marriage on June 27, 1953. In 1959 they moved to Aitkin and he purchased the Seavey Funeral Home. In 1962 he and Gordon Root, along with wives Lucy and Jean, purchased the former Hartman Haas Funeral Home. Ivan and Gordy also served the McGregor area after purchasing the Johnson Funeral Home. Jerry and Val Thompson joined them in 1986. Ivan retired in 1996. Ivan was awarded Aitkin’s Business Man Of The Year in 1961. Ivan was a member and former vice president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a member of the Jaycees, past president of the Lions Club, and former chairman of the Aitkin County Red Cross. He was also a member of the Moose, IOOF, organizer and member of the Aitkin Quarterbacks Club. He served on the Aitkin Community Hospital Board for 30 years and was Aitkin County Coroner for 30 years, former board member of the First National Bank in Aitkin, and the Aitkin Fire Department for one year and served as a deacon for First Lutheran Church in Aitkin.
Ivan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lucy Sorensen, Texas; daughters, Sandy (Warren) Halverson, Texas; Cindy (Mark) Larson, Aitkin; son, Brad (Jan) Sorensen, Wyoming; three grandchildren: Scott and Heather Halverson and Eric Wold; six great-grandchildren: Maddox, Ryan, Cash, Ian, Lily and Hunter; many other special relatives friends.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. Deacon Bill Stein will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Military honors will be accorded by the Aitkin VFW Robert-Glad Post #1727 and American Legion Lee Post # 86.
Ivan’s family cordially invites everyone to the American Legion in Aitkin for a time of fellowship following the services at the funeral home.
To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.