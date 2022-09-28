Jackqueline Olson

Jackqueline Sylvia (Knaack) Olson, 87, of McGregor passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at her home. She was born August 27, 1935 in Brainerd to Harry and Pauline (Pederson) Knaack. She grew up in McGregor, graduated from McGregor High School in 1953, and earned her nurses aide certificate. Jackqueline was united in marriage to Darrel Roger Olson on September 3, 1955 in McGregor. She was a homemaker and loving mother. She did upholstering from her home, worked as a contract cleaner for the McGregor Post Office for 30 years, and managed the McGregor VFW bar room for 9 years. She was District Guard of MN VFW 6th District for 3 years, Auxiliary President of VFW Post #2747 for 5 years, volunteered to deliver NAPS (Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors), and helped to organize Thanksgiving dinners and Santa for the children at the McGregor VFW for many years. For 4 years during the summer, she was a familiar fixture at the crossroads of Hwy 210/65 selling beef jerky from a camper where she caught up on her reading and word search puzzles, which she said helped make her a very good speller. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Darrel R. Olson on March 1, 2018; siblings: Beverly Knaack, Arlene Osterman, Bonnie Stofferahn, Joline Hedlund, and her parents: Harry and Pauline Knaack. Jackqueline is survived by her children: Wesley (Janet) Olson of Duluth, Penny Olson of McGregor, Duane Olson of McGregor, and Roger Olson of Virginia; Grandchildren: Kristie (Robert), Travis (McKenzie), Amanda (Wesley), Wesley, and Dake (Stephanie); Great-Grandchildren: Haley, Lexie, Aja, Jaren, Justin, Zane, Keaton, Deborah, Kaleigha, Kacey, Malaya, Gloria, Kaylee, Sean, Theodore, and Adeline; Brother: John (Joyce) Knaack of McGregor; And many other special relatives and friends.
A Committal Service & Burial will be 1pm - Friday, October 7, 2022 at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley, Little Falls. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Services of McGregor. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
