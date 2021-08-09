Jacob Bernard Vernon Niesen, 85, formerly of Prior Lake, longtime resident of Swatara, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at his farm in Swatara.
He was born April 7, 1936 in Buffalo to Christ and Sophie (Gilles) Niesen. He grew up in Buffalo and graduated from Buffalo High School. He joined the Minnesota Army National Guard in 1956 and then the Minnesota Air National Guard in 1962, retiring on April 7 1996 as a senior master sergeant. While in the “Guards” he enjoyed traveling to many different countries, became an expert rifleman, and learned the electrical trade, becoming a lead electrician.
Jacob was united in marriage to Margaret Helen (Zwack) Aug. 3, 1957 in Hopkins.
He was a “Kids” Dad who enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and farming his land in Swatara. He was a Cub Scout leader for Troop #339 in Prior Lake, a member of the Hill City American Legion Post #340, Aitkin County DFL, AFSCME Treasurer, and a devout Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his parents Christ Niesen and Sophie (Gilles) Niesen Kiphuth, two brothers: Jim and Randy Niesen.
Jacob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Niesen; children: Robert (Corla) Niesen, Debra Niesen, Duane (Theresa) Niesen, Steven Niesen, Jacob (Jennifer) Niesen, Nathan (Alisa) Niesen; grandchildren: Joshua Niesen, Katie (Drew) Beck, Andrew Pitt, Matthew (Denise) Niesen, Heather (friend Bill) Niesen, Jeremy Niesen, Aaron Niesen, Rebecca (Brian) Schnarr, Phillip Niesen, Benjamin Niesen, Rachel Niesen Emma Niesen, Jack Niesen; great-grandchildren: Kevin, Kenzie, and Haley Jo Beck, Charles Schnarr; brothers and sisters: John (Carol) Niesen, Joe (Rosemary) Niesen, Jerome (Midge) Niesen, Jerry (Margie) Niesen, Sophie (Leonard) Stoppelman, Fred Kiphuth; and many other special relatives and friends.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Father David Forsman will officiate. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with full military honors will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley, Little Falls.
