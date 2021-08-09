Jacqueline I. “Jackie” Holmvig, 77, Crosby, went to her heavenly home on Aug. 3, 2021 at the Cuyuna Regional Care Center in Crosby.
She was born March 28, 1944 in Brainerd to John and Irene (Peterson) Heise. Jackie spent two years attending school in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, and then came back to live with her grandmother, Hilda Peterson in Cuyuna. She graduated from the Crosby-Ironton High School class of 1962. Jackie was a retired CNA with the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and Hallett Cottages with 26 years of service. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby.
Jackie is survived by two sons, Butch (Robin) Holmvig, Aitkin, and Brad (Jane) Holmvig, Deerwood; two daughters, Tamara Holmvig, Crosby, and Julie (Travis) Mohs, Deerwood; three brothers, Donald Heise, Deerwood, Kevin Heise, Englewood, Colorado, and Donald (Tina) Meyer, Baxter; 15 grandchildren, Jessica, Jenna, Chelsea, Alexsie, Derek, Bonnie, Hillary, Mallory, Cassidy, Bridget, Whitney, Abby, Isabella, Autumn and Taya; and nine great-grandchildren, Hayden, Hazel, Arianna, Emma, Wyatt, Tommy, Gia, Ezra and Evonna.
Preceding Jackie in death were her parents; her brother, Jerry Heise; her special grandmother, Hilda Peterson; her sister, Gail Nicholson; and her special friend and companion, Russell Ecklid.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.