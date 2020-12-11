James Carter Ballinger, 75, Aitkin died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Golden Horizons Assisted Living in Aitkin.
He was born May 20, 1945 in Ripley, Tennessee, to James Marion and Almer Jonell (Northcott) Ballinger. He graduated from Banning High School in Wilmington, California. He enjoyed playing semi-pro baseball for a time. While playing ball on a Sunday, James was injured and said that was God’s way of telling him he wasn’t doing what he was called to do – so he hung up the cleats and went to Bible college. He attended Bible Baptist College in Springfield, Missouri.
James was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Mitchell on May 8, 1965 at Lakewood Bible Baptist Church in Lakewood, California. He was pastor for over 20 years at Fullerton Bible Baptist Church in Fullerton, California. He also worked for the Zamboni Company building zamboni and grasshopper machines.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Almer Ballinger; brother, Jerry and sister, Marian.
James is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly; three children: James Kevin Ballinger (Laura Jensen), Kimberly (Mike) Lynn and Katie (James) Bossart; 12 grandchildren: Brittany Bowman, Alyssa Spolarich, Hailey Ballinger, Mikayla Ballinger, Dean Lynn, Jake Lynn, Kyle Lynn, Danielle Lynn, Matthew Bossart, Jonathan Bossart, Ashlyn Bossart and Benjamin Bossart; six great-grandchildren: Annette, Elizabeth, Elleanor, Lily, Jack and Finnley; two sisters, June (Ron) Harmon and Barb (Robert) Leiviska; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Pastor Wayne Skog will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spencer Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.