James Berlyle (Bud) Stafford was born Feb. 2, 1938 in Minneapolis, the son of Berlyle and Mildred (Berg) Stafford.
James passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital, at the age of 82.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
James was preceded in death by wife, Carol Stafford; mother, Mildred Cox; brother, Gerald Stafford; and sister, Ann Bannochie.
James is survived by his three sons: Jay Stafford, Colorado; Robin (Lee) Stafford, Alaska; Terry Stafford, Minnesota; two daughters, Susan Feilen (Stafford), Arizona and Kimberly Ulrich (Stafford), Okalahoma; siblings, Robert Stafford and Glenda Cox, both of Minnesota; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date.