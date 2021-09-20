James John Dotzler, 92, Irondale Township, died on Sept. 14, 2021 at his home.
He was born on April 30, 1929 in Aitkin to George and Mary (Liesen) Dotzler.
He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran serving in 369th Combat Engineers. Jim married Sheila Hammond in Aitkin on April 18, 1953. He retired from Hanna Mining with 34 years of service.
Jim is survived by his son, David (Deb) Dotzler, Ironton; his daughter, Pamela Conner, Ironton; two brothers, Henry (Geri) Dotzler, Lakeville and Herbert (Marion) Dotzler, Ham Lake; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents; his wife, Sheila; two sons, Roger and infant David Anthony Dotzler; one daughter, Lois Pratt; one brother, Frank Dotzler and one sister, Phyllis Daniel.
A memorial gathering was held at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Burial was at the Woodland Cemetery in Irondale Township at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 with full military honors presented by the Myrin-James American Legion Post #443, Ironton.