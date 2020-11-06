James Rudolph Hill, 79, Tamarack, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta.
James was born Sept. 30, 1941 in Duluth to Walter and Julia (Kotka) Hill. James attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1963. James went on to become an auditor for the Federal Government Defense Department.
James was united in marriage to Phyllis Helmer on July 31, 1982 in Tamarack. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards (especially cribbage), living on the lake and especially spending time with his family and friends. James will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
James is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Hill; children: Harlan (Jenny) Hill, Heath Hill, Becka (Kevin Hoffman) Niemi, Sheri (Ron Lennartson) Balen, Pamela Ferguson and Dale (Ginny Sorba) Niemi; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special cousin, Bob (Joyce) Ellingsen and his dog, Max.
A celebration of James’ life will be held Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Round Lake Resort and Bar, 16469 Goshawk St., McGregor, MN 55760. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.