James "Jim" F. Gould, age 80 of Jacobson, MN passed away November 6, 2021.
Jim was born to Helen and Stanley Gould in Minneapolis, MN and spent most of his life in Jacobson. He was a gentle giant; always kind, brave, patient and loving.
Jim's greatest joy was his love of the Lord and family - beloved wife Shirley, 2 sons, a daughter and son-in-law, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Jim worked construction, farmed and logged. He enjoyed reading his Bible, hunting, fishing, tractors, spaghetti and a great stack of pancakes with peanut butter! He spent much of his time outdoors surrounded by God's glory. His good friends and family got to enjoy his homemade ice cream and homemade donuts.
Jim is survived by all of the above and also his sister Rosemary and brother Jack (Darla). The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the St. Croix Hospice team for all their support and assistance.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at a later date.