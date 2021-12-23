James Patrick Ryan, 83, Aitkin, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at his home from complications of Alzheimer’s and the onset of Parkinson’s.
He was born Feb. 13, 1938 in Brainerd to Joseph and Caroline (Hassman) Ryan. He attended Mary Hill Academy in Aitkin, Saint John’s Prep at Collegeville, and then graduated from St. John’s University with a major in Sociology and a minor in English. He joined the National Guard where he was a cook.
James was united in marriage to Diane Marie Crosby June 30, 1962 at St. Canice Church in Kilkenny, Minnesota. From 1961-1971 he managed Davis Development Company and in 1971 he purchased Ryan’s IGA, selling in 1991. Jim enjoyed cooking, being outdoors, hunting, golfing, fishing trips with friends, and checking the stock market daily. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and its finance committee, and served on the Aitkin City Planning Committee until 2018. He was a strong supporter of St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin and the Crosiers Seminary. Jim cared about people – his friends, business employees, associate, and his community in Aitkin. He loved spending time at the hunting shack and especially spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Caroline (Hassman) Ryan, his sister Anne, and three brothers: Mike, Dick and Jack.
Jim is survived by his wife Diane, Aitkin,
Daughter: Kathleen Marie Ryan, Minneapolis,
Son and daughter-in-law: Patrick James (Brenna) Ryan, Baxter,
Two grandchildren: Miles Crosby Ryan and Adeline Claire Ryan,
Sister and brother-in-law: Mary (Rick) Godfrey, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma,
Sisters-in-law: Judy Ryan, Aitkin and Helen Ryan Thielen,
Many other special relatives and friends.
Jim’s family would like to thank Riverwood Healthcare Center and Heartland Hospice for the professional care received.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. – Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Father David Forsman officiated. Private Family Burial Service will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Aitkin. In support of our health care community, masking is appreciated.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer’s Association.