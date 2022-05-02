James Ralph Berry, 75 of Palisade Minnesota passed away Friday, April 29, 2022. He was born September 21, 1946 in Minneapolis to Kenneth and Helen (Melting) Berry.
Jim was a very proud retired veteran of the United States Air Force serving in Arizona, Panama, Portugal, Japan, Iraq during the Gulf War and in New Mexico. Following his military retirement, he worked for G.E. Capitol. He then retired to his country home that he built in Palisade on Lake Esquahgamah. In Clovis New Mexico, he met and married the love of his life, his princess (his words), Fely Balais on February 28, 1988 at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico. Jim loved fishing, hunting, bowling and was a dart champion. Jim was very proud of the home he and Fely built.
Jim is survived by his wife, Fely; two daughters, Patty Baldwin of Lonsdale and Marissa Berry of Lawrence, Massachusetts; stepson, Michael (Lisa) Thompson of Lubbock Texas; sisters, Kaye (Harry) Anderson of Palisade and Linda (Darryl) Metzger of Corcoran; 6 grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Helen Berry and brother, Kenneth Berry Jr.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 7, at 11 AM in Hilltop Chapel, Palisade with Pastor Barry Hite and Pastor Joel Holm officiating followed by a luncheon. Visitation will begin 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors will be provided by Aitkin American Legion Post #86 and Aitkin V.F.W. Post #1727. To sign the guestbook online, go to www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
To plant a tree in memory of James Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.