James E. Tourville, McGregor, born March 21, 1934 passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2021.
He was preceded in death by father, Earl; mother, Beatrice; son, Earl; nephew, Earl; and wives, Kathleen and Marie.
James is survived by sister, Cathy (Bill) Carlson; brother, Roger; daughters: Jayne Tourville, Jackie (Jeff) Johnson, Annette Sullivan, Michelle (Pat) Quinlan; sons, James, John (Jill) Tourville;12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Carol Allen.
Jim was an U.S. Navy vet serving in the Korean War. He was a multiple term commander at Tanners Lake and McGregor VFWs and a member of the American Legion. He retired from Cemstone after driving trucks for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, playing cards, snowmobiling and traveling. Jim was involved with many ATV clubs in the McGregor area, especially Up North Riders.
Jim will be remembered for his sense of humor, love for life, and his love for his family.
There will be a celebration of life at the McGregor VFW, Saturday, July 17 from noon to 4 p.m. Memorials preferred to McGregor VFW or Up North Riders in lieu of flowers.