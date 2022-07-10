James R. Ware, age 88, of Aitkin, passed away July 8, 2022, at Rivers Edge Assisted Living in Aitkin. He was born on April 26, 1934, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1934 his parents Mr. and Mrs. Chauncey Ware moved to Aitkin, Minnesota and purchased a country gas and grocery store. Jim attended public and parochial schools through the eighth grade then went to Maplewood Academy and graduated in 1953. He then attended Union College. After going into the army, he sought further training at the Hinsdale Hospital as an x-ray technician. While continuing his training at Press Saint Lukes Heinz V.A. hospital in Illinois, he became a certified radiation therapist completing his course of study as a graduate of the American College of Radiology, Chicago, Illinois.
Jim met and married Yvonne Arvidson, a teacher in Benton Harbor, Michigan. They chose to live in the Chicago area residing in Elgin Illinois. Jim worked as an x-ray technician for five years at Sherman hospital and at Hinsdale Hospital for 19 years. Yvonne taught music lessons at home and students at the Downers Grove SDA school. They were married for 53 years. Upon retirement they both returned to Aitkin, Minnesota to build their retirement home in 1997.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, father, and mother. Jim has one surviving brother, Nathan Ware, who lives in Aurora, Illinois.
Services will be 2 PM on Friday, July 15, at Aitkin Seventh-Day Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.
