Jean E. (Matko) Gelhar, 77, Mcgregor, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Jan. 6, 1944 in St. Paul to Joe and Marcella (Koppen) Matko. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Minneapolis High School in 1962. Jean was united in marriage to Dennis D. Gelhar on Aug. 11, 1962 in Minneapolis.
They, along with their four sons lived in Burnsville, and Elko before moving to McGregor in 1977. The city girl quickly fell in love with country life and started milking cows shortly after moving to rural McGregor. Jean loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time in the barn with her cows, camping in northern Minnesota, gardening, and sewing quilts after she retired from dairy farming. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in McGregor.Jean loved all animals big and small.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis in 2008; parents: Joe and Marcella, and her step-father, Richard Pederson.
Jean is survived by her sons: Joe (Angela) Gelhar, Burnsville; Steve Gelhar, McGregor; Paul (Rita) Gelhar, McGregor; and Anthony Gelhar, McGregor; six grandchildren: Kelly (Kyle), Mary (Adam), Kristen (Lucas), Daniel (Hannah), Amy and Cole; one great-grandchild, Harper; and many other relatives and friends.
The funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in McGregor. Father David Forsman will officiate. Burial will be in Rice River Cemetery in rural McGregor. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at McGregor Funeral Home in McGregor and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
