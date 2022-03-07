Jean Thompson, Aitkin, passed away at her residence on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Arrangements are pending with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin. www.srtfuneral.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Classifieds from Message Media Newsletters
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox.
Receive occasional local offers from our website and its advertisers.
Get the latest headlines on local sports!
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Best trending stories from the week.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.