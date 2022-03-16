Jean Thompson

Jean (Veer) Thompson, 85, of Aitkin, Minnesota, went to meet Jesus on March 5, 2022.
Jean was born on January 8, 1937, to Jacob and Isabel Veer in Alsen, North Dakota. She married Thomas Thompson on June 25, 1953 in Langdon, North Dakota. After their marriage, they lived in small towns in northeast North Dakota until they moved to Roseau, Minnesota, in 1965, where Tom farmed. In 1995, they moved to Aitkin, Minnesota, where they resided until Jean woke up in the arms of her beloved Savior.
Jean was a dedicated wife, mother and friend. She loved gardening and reading her Bible. She was generous, kind, thoughtful, hardworking and had a wonderful sense of humor. Her children were her greatest accomplishment. Her favorite way to say goodbye was always "moving forward, looking upward." The last Bible verse she shared with her children was Psalm 118:17 "I shall not die, but live and recount the works of the Lord." She indeed did not die, as she is now fully alive in heaven waiting patiently for the rest of us to join her. She will be tremendously missed by those she has left behind.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, Jacob and Isabel Veer, brothers, Leonard Veer and his wife, Barbara, Larry Veer, and son-in-law, Carson Strickling, and grandchild, Mary Rosteck.
She is survived by her husband, Tom, and eight children, Barbara (Gus Jacobson), Daryl Thompson, Sandra (Mark Milkey), Sharon (Jim Rosteck), Kevin (Laurie) Thompson, Timothy (Jennifer) Thompson, Dennis (Mary) Thompson, and Lonnie (Tabitha) Thompson. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, Chad (Kendra), Sean, Emily, Ben, Sam (Tiffany), Jim (Isabel), J.C., Jake (Linda), Joe, Jeremy (Abby), Jenna (Levi), Erin, Kayla (Hunter), Emma, Sara, Graham, Josiah, Ethan and Megan, and 15 great grandchildren, Lexie, Zach, Josh, Hailey, Melody, Matthew, Arianna, Israel, Avery, Desmond, Connor, Henry, Teddy, Joel, and Beau. She is also survived by a sister Vivian (Bob) Welsh, a brother Tom (Fern) Veer, a sister-in-law Faye Veer, and many nieces and nephews.
The family requests no gifts or flowers. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 174, Aitkin, Minnesota 56431. A family service will be held later this summer.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin.