Jeffry Charles Glad, 78, Mapleton, died Dec. 24, 2020 after a 26-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Jeff was born in Aitkin on July 27, 1942 to Gillette and Evelyn (Nickander) Glad. Jeff graduated from Aitkin High School in 1961 and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in physical education with minor in business in 1966 and later his master’s degree in physical education and health in 1970, both from St. Cloud State College.
Jeff began his teaching career in 1966, teaching both physical education and business classes and also coaching football, basketball and baseball, and serving as althletic director. He started the elementary physical education program in Mapleton and retired in 2000 from the Maple River School District.
Jeff married Ariel Rush at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Aitkin on Aug. 8, 1964. They have one daughter, Kristina.
In retirement, Jeff enjoyed spending time at his cabin on Elm Island Lake, traveling, playing golf, watching sports, visiting with friends and family, and winning at cards. He greeted those he knew with a smile, kind words and perhaps a witty comment accompanied by a twinkle in his eye. He was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Ariel; daughter, Kristina (Nicholas) Peterson; two beloved grandsons, James and William; sister, Peggy Carlson; nephew, Ernest Hansen and niece, Inga Moberg.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gillette Glad; mother, Evelyn Carlson; and stepfather, Carl Carlson.
A memorial will be planned for later in the year when a true celebration of life can safely occur. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.