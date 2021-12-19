Jerald Raymond Nelson, 89, Aitkin died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Rivers Edge Assisted Living in Aitkin.
He was born Jan. 29, 1932 in Aitkin to Harry and Myrtle (Peterson) Nelson. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1950. After graduation he enlisted in to the U.S. Army from Sept.10, 1952 and was honorably discharged June 30, 1954. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Jerald was united in marriage to Leona Minnie (Loken) May 16, 1958 in Aitkin. He worked road construction for many years and was a member of the local 49rs Union. In 1971 He was the guide for Gov.Wendell R. Anderson during the fishing opener on Farm Island Lake. Jerald was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed hunting, woodworking, playing bingo, bird watching, and being outdoors. He especially enjoyed “decking the halls” at Christmas time and made pretty good rosettes. He was a proud 60 year member of the Aitkin American Legion Post #86 and was also a member of the Aitkin VFW Post # 1727
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Myrtle Nelson; step-mother, Florence Nelson; wife, Leona Nelson on Oct. 27, 1995; sister, Marilyn Hollister; brothers: Harry, Jr., Jack and Richard.
Jerald is survived by his daughter, Virginia “Ginger” (Scott) Okeson, Aitkin; stepson, Michael Ernst, Saint Cloud; brothers: Vernon Nelson, Aitkin; Roger Nelson, Blaine and Burton (Krista) Nelson, Northwood, North Dakota; sister-n-law, Janine (Chuck) Rathbone, Silver Bay; and many other special relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Sorensen-Root Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Pastor Rebecca Hinz will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by Aitkin American Legion Post # 86 and Aitkin VFW post # 1727. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
To send flowers to the family of Jerald Nelson, please visit Tribute Store.