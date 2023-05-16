Jerome "Jerry" William Kampert

Funeral Service for Jerome "Jerry" W. Kampert, age 77, of Fairmont, MN, 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont with interment in Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont. Visitation 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Jerry passed away on Monday morning, May 15, 2023, at his home in Fairmont. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jerome William Kampert was born on August 2, 1945, the son of Vincent A. and Lilly C. (Rueter) Kampert. He was baptized on August 25, 1945, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wilbert, MN, and later was confirmed into the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in May of 1959 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Jerry was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church as well as being a regular at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in McGregor, MN. He attended Welcome public schools and graduated from Welcome High School in 1963.
Jerry was employed by Bettin Trucking of Fairmont for thirty-three years as a semi-truck driver. He received a safe driver award for thirty-three years of driving with no accidents. Jerry retired in 2008, and moved to his home at Lake Minnewawa near McGregor, MN. He enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandson, Cole, snowmobiling, boating, tending to his flowers, model trains, and walking in the woods with his loyal beagles, Mack and Smokey. Jerry was an animal lover and always had deer, birds, turkeys, and foxes in his yard looking for a free meal.
Jerry met the love of his life, Sharon Oberman, on November 1, 1980. They remained great companions for forty-two years before Sharon's passing on February 3, 2023. Together they raised Sharon's two daughters, Adonica and Hannah. At the age of two, Hannah became Jerry's daughter and they remained close friends for the rest of his life.
Left to cherish his memory include Adonica (Larry) Siegler; Hannah (Cody) Borchardt; grandchildren, Maggi (Jordan) Breitbarth, Halle Siegler, Madelon Ziemer (John Williams), Sadee (Dawson) Becker, Emma Ziemer, Cole Ziemer (Kaylan Meyers), and Maeson Olson; great grandchildren, Annica Sathoff, Hunter Breitbarth, Adylyn Williams, Jacelyn Williams, and Myah Becker; sister, Virginia Wallace of Ft. Meyers, FL; sister-in-law, Sr. Liana Glynn of Sinsinawa, WI; and other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Vincent and Lilly Kampert, Jerry is preceded by his love of forty-two years, Sharon Oberman; and brother-in-law, Richard Wallace. All glory be to God!