Jerome "Jerry" William Kampert

Fairmont, MN

Funeral Service for Jerome "Jerry" W. Kampert, age 77, of Fairmont, MN, 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont with interment in Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont. Visitation 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Jerry passed away on Monday morning, May 15, 2023, at his home in Fairmont. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.

