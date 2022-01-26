Jerry Scherfenberg

Jerry Wayne Scherfenberg, 83 of Aitkin died Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at his home. He was born May 12, 1938 in St. Cloud to Ben and Vera (Inman) Scherfenberg. He grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from St. Cloud Tech in 1956 and then attended St. Cloud State University. Jerry was united in marriage to Barbara A. Burke on November 25, 1977 in Milbank, South Dakota. He had many jobs including: testing milk fat for the Dairy Heard Improvement Association, owning and operating a resort in Webster, WI. a small family restaurant in Norwood-Young America, he worked for Whirl Air Flow in Minneapolis for 8 years and Dynamic Air in St. Paul for 23 years as a mechanical engineer before retiring to the great north woods near Aitkin. While retired he worked at the Riverwood Healthcare Pharmacy in Garrison for 3 years and then he re-retired. He volunteered for the Riverwood Auxiliary, Aitkin Food Shelf, was on the Board of Directors for Cancer Support Center's "Ride for Health" program in Aitkin, and was a member of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Garrison since 2010 and served as church President, Elder, and Usher. Jerry and Barbara enjoyed traveling, riding his Gold Wing motorcycle, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, going to movies, camping, fishing, and cooking. He was preceded in death by his 3 month old son and his parents: Ben and Vera Scherfenberg .
Jerry is survived by his wife Barbara Scherfenberg;
2 sons: Jeffrey Alan Scherfenberg of Golden Valley and William James Jeschke of Waterford, WI.;
Daughter: Katherine Zoeann Bagan of Chippewa Falls, WI.;
6 Grandchildren: Virginia Bagan, Eric and Ryan Dietrich, Sophia Wesley, Madison and Will Jeschke;
1 Brother: Donald Wesley Scherfenberg of Barstow, CA.;
3 Sisters: Joyce Ann Betz of Forest Lake, Iva Louise Scherfenberg of White Lake, MI.
and Nancy Lee Kuhl of St. Cloud;
And many other special relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the 1pm - Friday, March 25, 2022 memorial service at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Pastor Jon Rusnak will officiate. Burial will be in Bennettville Cemetery. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
