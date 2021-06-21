Soldotna resident, Mr. Jerry Eugene “The Beav” Gray, 69, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.
A celebration of life was held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Peninsula Memorial Chapel, Kenai. Chaplain Frank Alioto officiated. A follow up service will be held in Aitkin at a later date.
Jerry was born Sept. 3, 1951, in Aitkin. He graduated from high school and vo-tech school in Minnesota. He moved to Alaska in 1973 working for the U.S. Army in 1972 on the 562 Combat Engineer Co. in Anchorage up until 1976. In 1979 he moved to Soldotna where he has lived ever since. For a short while he spent time going back and forth to Wasilla. He worked for BP Oil Company and in 1983–2004 he was the owner and master guide at Eager Beaver Fishing in Soldotna. In 2010, after 30 years of working on the North Slope, he retired with BP. The Beav enjoyed fishing, socializing with friends and family.
The family wrote, “The Beav always has a smile on his face and everyone was a friend. He enjoyed cooking for friends and family. His passion in life was taking family and friends fishing in Alaska on the Kenai River, Valdez and Homer. The Man to the ones that loved him, The Myth to the people that heard about him. The Legend to all.”
He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Gray and mother, Ruth Gray; sister, Beverly Schonek and nephew, Rick Kubal.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gray, Wasilla; son, Jeremy (Kelli) Gray, Wasilla; daughter, Johanna (Doc) Burger, Big Lake; granddaughter, Abigail Burger and grandson, Wyatt Burger, Big Lake; granddaughter, Jerryn Gray, Wasilla; grandsons, Taven Prescott, Wasilla and Adrian Prescott, Wasilla; sister, Pat (Harry) Kubal of Lakeville; brother, Gary Gray, Aitkin and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of The Beav to www.Caringbridge.org. Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.