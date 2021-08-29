Joan Beverly (Wick) Thompson, 87, Duluth, passed away Aug.
27, 2021 at Solvay Hospice House.
Joan was born June 16, 1934 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, daughter of Carl and Clara Midthun Wick. The family moved to Ohio where her dad worked in mining, then returned to Aitkin where they purchased a farm, bordering on Cedar Lake. Joan graduated from Aitkin High School, from UMD with a BS degree, a master’s and a specialist degree in education. She taught two years at Cathedral High School followed by 20 years in the Duluth public schools.
Joan married her high school sweetheart, Jerome Thompson in 1955 and they were blessed with six children.
She enjoyed activities involving her precious family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joan especially focused energy on the Midthun heritage and loved the large family reunions. Spending time outdoors allowed Joan to cherish God’s great north woods.
Teaching was Joan’s passion and as an educator she believed in life-long learning. Joan had an amazing love and talent for music and instilled this in her family. Most of all, her life was built on her faith in, and love for, our Savior Jesus Christ.
Joan is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jerry; triplet sons: Kevin (Beverly), Jeff (Melanie) and Greg (Susan); daughters: Lynn (Rick Marsh), Ann (John Rolando) and Amy (Rick Sundland); grandchildren: Sean (Megan), Kyle (Lindsey), Sarah (Chris Porter), Matt (Kim), Ben (Jamie Marsh), Adam, Jacob (Bethany Marsh), Jackie, Grady, Kolton, Tanner and Ian; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Carolyn (Dave Ramsey).
Joan will be celebrated at a private family memorial service and burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery in Ironton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Salvation Army of Duluth, 215 S 27th Ave. W, Duluth, MN, 55806.
Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com. Sunrise Funeral Home, Hermantown is in charge of arrangements.