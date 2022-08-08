John C. Hogan, 83, passed away August 3, 2022 at home in Princeton with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born January 1, 1939 in Minneapolis to John and Ella Hogan. He was the oldest of five siblings. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1957.
He married Mona (Maghan) in July 1960 and they shared 62 years together. They raised their daughter, Gretchen, in Richfield where he worked for Northwest Airlines for 33 years. He enjoyed volunteering at the Firefighters Hall and Museum in Minneapolis where he collected over 6000 patches for them from all over the world. He loved to buy toys for the Aitkin Toy Drive every Christmas. He was very proud of his time served in the military. He enjoyed sharing stories about his life's adventures.
John is survived by his wife Mona, daughter Gretchen (Brian) Butenschoen, grandson Von, sister Mary Jo Hogan, brother Tom (Irene) Hogan, sister-in-law Georgette Hogan, brother-in-law Russell Kellerman, brother-in-law Charles Schwab, brother-in-law Bob Litchy, sister-in-law Nancy Maghan and many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Ella Hogan, daughter Jennifer Marie, brother Steve Hogan, and sisters Diane Kellerman and Kathy Schwab.
There will be a small service at Fort Snelling on a future date.
