John C. Hogan, 83, passed away August 3, 2022 at home in Princeton with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born January 1, 1939 in Minneapolis to John and Ella Hogan. He was the oldest of five siblings. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1957.

He married Mona (Maghan) in July 1960 and they shared 62 years together. They raised their daughter, Gretchen, in Richfield where he worked for Northwest Airlines for 33 years. He enjoyed volunteering at the Firefighters Hall and Museum in Minneapolis where he collected over 6000 patches for them from all over the world. He loved to buy toys for the Aitkin Toy Drive every Christmas. He was very proud of his time served in the military. He enjoyed sharing stories about his life's adventures.

To plant a tree in memory of John Hogan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.