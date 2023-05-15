John Hoffman

On May 10, John Paul Hoffman passed away at Essentia Hospital in Duluth at age 61 from complications related to Multiple Sclerosis.

John was born to Robert and Deanna (Stotts) Hoffman on May 18, 1961, in St. Cloud, MN. He grew up in the Aitkin, MN community. John showed an early aptitude for learning and speaking and excelled in debate, math, and science. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1979, becoming his high school's salutatorian. He continued his education, getting bachelor's and master's degrees in math and electrical engineering. John spent the majority of his career as an information technology consultant. He would go to various companies and develop solutions to their business problems.

To plant a tree in memory of John Hoffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you