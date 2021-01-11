John Joseph Jansen, 66, Wadena died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Golden Horizons Assisted Living in Aitkin.
He was born Oct. 5, 1954 in Redwood Falls to Albert Joseph and Marietta Josephine (Kodet) Jansen. John was united in marriage to Barbara Kay (Darkow) on May 1, 1976 in Sanborn Corners.
He had many jobs and interests including driving truck, farming and carpentry. He was always willing to try new challenges to grow and expand his knowledge and abilities. He enjoyed traveling, had a love for animals and cherished spending quality time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary.
John is survived by his wife, Barb Jansen; son and daughter-in-law, Bill (Jennifer) Jansen; grandchildren, Caroline and Brett Jansen; brothers, Rick (Dawn) Jansen and Joel Jansen; sisters, Jolene (Gary) Vanwyngeeren and Trudy (Dan) Kemnitz; special sister-in-law, Mary Jansen; special in-laws, Gwen and Craig Batalden; and many other special relatives and friends who mourn his death.
A remembrance service will be held later this summer 2021.
Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin Assisted with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence please got to: www.srtfuneral.com.