John Franklin Solien, 90, Aitkin passed away peacefully at Rivers Edge Assisted Living on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
John was born in Bovey Oct. 9, 1930, to Joseph H. and Florida Solien. After graduating high school, he attended Itasca Community College and graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, with a Bachelor of Science degree. He married Mary Lynne on Aug. 24, 1952, and they settled in Aitkin where John taught English and history at Brainerd and Aitkin High Schools. In 1957 John embarked on his career as an insurance agent at First National Bank. He opened the John F. Solien Agency in 1972 and worked in insurance and banking until his retirement.
John was an actively involved in his community. He served as chairman of the board of education for the Aitkin School District, president of the St. James Parish council and was a member of the Aitkin Lions, Knights of Columbus, Moose Lodge and the Brainerd Elks Club. He served two terms as mayor of the city of Aitkin from 1962-1965. In the election of November 1963, John was re-elected as a write-in candidate after declining to file for a second term. John was also one of the original owners of the Roadside Restaurants in Aitkin and McGregor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family on Cedar Lake. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and was known to drive through blizzard conditions to see them play.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joseph H. Solien; and his devoted wife Mary (Lynne) Solien.
He is survived by three children: Judge John R. “Jack” (Julie) Solien, Aitkin; Julie (Terry) Kreeger, Bovey; and Lynne (Kevin) Halbrooks, Annandale, Virginia; three grandchildren: Joseph (Samantha) Solien, Benjamin (Rachell Powell) Solien and Andrew (Erin) Kreeger; four great grandchildren; and two brothers, Joseph W. “Bill” Solien and Jerry Solien.
The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the staff at Rivers Edge Assisted Living and Moments Hospice for their compassionate care. A private family service will be held. Memorials for John can be made to a charity of your choice or Aitkin Area Dollars for Scholars, aitkin.dollarsforscholars.org. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Aitkin.