Jon Rinta, formally of Aitkin passed away at the age of 48.
Jon was born to Virginia and Dean Rinta. He was a beloved son, a loving husband and father, caring brother, and a kind friend. He will be deeply missed and forever living on in the hearts of many.
Along with his parents, Jon is survived by his wife, Janie, his children, Travis, Robert, Kayla, and Sierra, and his siblings, Jeff, Vicki, and Valerie.
A celebration of life took place with friends and family in attendance, March 6th, 2022 in Bozeman, MT
