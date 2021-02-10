Josephine “Jo” Jensen, 91, Crosby died Feb. 7, 2021 at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1929 in Dean Lake Township to Andrew and Mary (Yeray) Burgstaler. Josephine married George Jensen on Aug. 5, 1949 in Crosby. She was a waitress for 27 years at the Roadside Restaurant in Aitkin and 14 years at the Crosby Cafe. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby, a member of the National Society of Catholic Foresters and was a volunteer at the Cuyuna Regional Care Center for many years.
Jo is survived by three daughters: Linda (Kelly) Kovatovich, Crosby; Cynthia (Tom) Perpich, Deerwood and Mary (Gregory) Sattler, Eagan; one brother, Barney (Darlene) Burgstaler, Aitkin; one sister, Mary Zilvergerg, Aitkin; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceding Jo in death were her parents; her husband, George Jensen Sr.; two sons, George “Buster” and Timothy Jensen; and one brother, Andrew Burgstaler.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.13, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.