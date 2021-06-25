Joyce J. Juracek, 71, Irondale Township died June 23, 2021 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.
She was born on June 22, 1950 in Gaylord to Tilford and Delores (Koester) Jensen. Joyce was a retired supervisor with 30 + years of service for the Crow Wing County Court Administrators office. She was a longtime volunteer at the Mustard Seed in Deerwood and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd.
Joyce is survived by her son, Steven Juracek, Hopkins; her mother, Delores Jensen, Crosby; and one sister, Janice (Keith) Matson, Riverton.
Preceding Joyce in death were her husband, David Juracek and her father, Tilford Jensen.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Vaale Cemetery in Maple Grove Township. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.