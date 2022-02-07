Joyce Marie Ferrari, age 85 of Crosby died on February 2, 2022 at Aitkin Health Services in Aitkin. She was born on March 11, 1936 in Crosby to Walter and Alice (Midthun) Heineman. She held a Master's Degree in Education from UMD and in Nursing from the College of St. Scholastica, Duluth. Joyce was a former owner of the Crosby Bar, Dee J's Floral in Crosby, Dee J's clothing store in Crosby, the Cuyuna Lanes and the Snow Hut in Crosby. She was a retired teacher in the Aitkin School District, and a former Lab Tech at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.
Joyce is survived by one son, Ricky (Dolly) Ferrari of Crosby; three daughters, Deanna Ferrari of Edina, Ann (Sean) Guard of Ridgefield, WA and Darla (Curt) Fiedler of Brainerd; one brother, Richard (Tess) Heineman of Wibaux, MN; one sister, Linda Frank of Chicago, IL; nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Preceding Joyce in death are her parents; her husband, John "Jinx" in 2007; great grandchild, Lucas Ferrari; one brother, Leonard Heineman and one sister, Sharon Anderson.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12 2022 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
