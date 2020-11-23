Joyce Marie Mattsen, 70, Crosby, passed away Nov. 18, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern after her life was cut short from COVID-19.
She was born Aug. 10, 1950 to Alfred and Gladys (Olson) Van Vickle. After graduating Crosby High School in 1968, she obtained her LPN license. Truly dedicated to nursing, she enrolled into the former Brainerd Junior College and participated in the first ever AD nursing program earning her RN. With hard work and determination, Joyce graduated with honors and later obtained specialized certifications in geriatric nursing. She achieved all this while raising her family. Joyce diligently served 50 years working in long term care and was still employed full-time when she fell ill. Joyce was a devoted daughter, providing care to her 89-year-old mother and best friend Gladys. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Joyce, you would know that she was an avid gambler, often hitting the slots with Gladys in tow until all hours of the night. She lived life in the fast lane, with need for speed, she often encountered many police and deer along the way. Being a very bold lady, she was never short on giving her honest opinion and speaking her mind using the most colorful language. She was witty, wise and never minded being humored with a crude joke. But underneath that rough and tough exterior was our giving, caring, fun loving, “nanny num nums,” who always had a treat or 10 in one hand and a juice box in the other for all of her special grandchildren. Always spoiling her family of more than 30 with special gifts and trips, you could often find her swimming in the pool, hitting up the arcade, lighting off fireworks, going out for pizza or ice cream, and planning annual outings to Paul Bunyan and Como Zoo. Joyce was most proud of her five generation family and would let everyone everywhere know it. Joyce was one-of-a-kind and she will be deeply missed and forever loved by her family and friends.
Joyce’s family would like to sincerely thank all the health care professionals and all essential workers for their honorable work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joyce is survived by three daughters: Sheila ( Wayne) Elling, Deerwood; Rhonda (Doug) Meller, Lakeville; Jacinta (Mike)Hartwig, Pequot Lakes; her mother, Gladys Van Vickle, Crosby; one son, Matt Mattsen, Crosby; three brothers: Richard Van Vickle, Swatara; Robert Van Vickle, Crosby; Alfie (Mariann Guentzel) Van Vickle, Pequot Lakes; two sisters, Barb (Lyn) Katke, Ogilvie and Joanne (LeRoy Sandvig) Van Vickle, Crosby; 15 grandchildren: Tonya (Josh Fisher) Elling, Chellsy (Aaron Starry) Elling, Stacy (Abe) Haw, Tessa Hammond, Cody Aleman, Casey Aleman, Alessandra Hartwig, Cuyler Hartwig, Amelia Hartwig, Mitchell Gott, Parker Mattsen, Daniel Mattsen, Gabriel Mattsen, Ella Mattsen, Emberlyn Tate; 15 great-grandchildren: Davin and Taelynn Fisher, Landon Elling, Arianna Elling-Starry, Logan , Aubree, Carter, and Easton Haw, Anthony and Jamin Bloodsaw, Cody Jr. and Carlee Aleman, Shelita Franklin, Ty’yanna Jones and Nathan Aleman.
A memorial gathering is being planned for the summer of 2021. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.