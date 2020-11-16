Juanita Mae Gronda, 85, McGregor died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.
She was born Oct. 12, 1935 in Minneapolis to Robert and Lorena (Christopherson) Martinson. She was united in marriage to Walt Gronda. They owned a family farm near McGregor and owned and operated the Tamarack Café in the late 1970s and 80s. They moved to Alaska where Walt worked roofing homes and Juanita waitressed, they then moved to Texas where she drove school bus before moving back to their farm near McGregor. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in McGregor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walt; son, Richard Johnson; brother, Robert Martinson; stepson, Daniel Gronda and her parents.
Juanita is survived by her sons, Roger Johnson and Roy (Gayle) Johnson; grandchildren: Marie Sanchez, Teresa Christensen, Karen Rettke, and Robert Johnson; great-grandchildren: Arely Sanchez, Jesus Sanchez, Derek Anderson, Dylan Anderson, Deanna Anderson, Ryann Johnson, Casey Rettke, Morgan Rettke, Elijah Johnson, James Johnson, Lydia Johnson, Hayden Johnson and Josephine Johnson; great-great-grandchild, Braelynn Anderson; stepchildren: Kenneth Gronda, James Gronda, Bonnie Williams, Wendy McDonough, Nancy Gronda, John Gronda, and Clifford Gronda; 10 step grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in McGregor. Pastor Ron Staudinger will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Round Lake Cemetery.