Judith Elaine (Paulus) Ehleringer

Judith Elaine (Paulus) Ehleringer, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on September 24th, 2022. Judy was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota as the vivacious daughter of Berniece and Christopher Paulus on April 3rd, 1941. Judy spent her childhood years growing up in Aitkin, Minnesota as the third of five children.

Judy graduated from Aitkin High School in 1959, and then attended Austin Community College for one year and continued her education at Bemidji State University, where she earned her degree in Elementary and Early Childhood Education. Judy could be seen at the local pizza parlor her college years, serving numerous Minnesota Viking athletes. She prided herself on the many conversations she had with them!

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Ehleringer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.