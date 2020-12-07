Judith Arlene Falls-Feather, 74, Aitkin, then Sartell, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud.
She was born Oct. 29, 1946 in Odanah, Wisconsin, the youngest of twins, to George and Helen (Scott) Bender and was a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. Judy and her older twin sister, Joyce were raised by their foster father and mother, Al and Hilma Backstrom. Judy graduated in 1964 from Aitkin High School, attended beauty school, and shortly after was united in marriage to Brad Gustin and together they had three children.
Judy worked many jobs including office work in the Twin Cities area and after retirement she enjoyed working even more doing what she loved, taking care of people. She helped out in multiple elementary classrooms, daycare with her daughter, and was currently driving for Care Cab. Judith was always on the go and usually had her companions Gizmo and Pico with her. She enjoyed gardening, garage sales, reading, going to thrift shops, bingo and the casino. She truly loved being with her friends and family especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, never passed on a lunch or dinner date and never missed a family gathering.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, foster siblings along with eight brothers and sisters.
Judith is survived by her three children: Dawn (Gustin) Widener, Heidi Gustin, and Cole Gustin; nine grandchildren: Breanna, Brandon, Makayla, Tyler, Wyatt, Mason, Skylar, Dylan and Ryder; 11 great-grandchildren: Makinzey, Kaiden, Kailey, Gabriel, Lillian, Mattea, Kylie, Elijah, Ellarose, Daniel and Amelia; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bennettville Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.