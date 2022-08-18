Judith (Judy) A. Wuorio, 73 of Aitkin, MN sadly passed away from an extremely rare disease, Powassan Virus caused by a tick bite.
Judy was born on February 23, 1949, to Fred & Ellen (Eld) Mahler. She enjoyed taking her beloved dog Daisy for walks around town and meeting up with friends and family. The most memorable times of her life were spent with her late husband Bill, and they had many exciting adventures together. These included owning and operating a trucking business and becoming a pilot car driver on the ice road in Alaska. Judy's most special times were spent with Bill on their many fishing trips together across the Great Lakes.
Judy is survived by her twin daughters Rhonda E. Flagstad (Jordan) of East Bethel, MN, and Helen Renee Wuorio (Brian Sterling-Vete) of Manchester, England; stepdaughters, Terri (George) Drimel and Debbie (Mike) Appelwick; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; five sisters and two brothers. Judy is also survived by her beloved dog Daisy, happily rehomed. Judy is preceded in death by her loving husband, William (Bill) J. Wuorio of 43 years; two sisters, Maxine, and Josie.
A Celebration of Life is planned for June 10, 2023 in Duluth, Minnesota. Details will be provided at a later date.
