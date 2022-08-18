Judith "Judy" A Wuorio

Judith (Judy) A. Wuorio, 73 of Aitkin, MN sadly passed away from an extremely rare disease, Powassan Virus caused by a tick bite.

Judy was born on February 23, 1949, to Fred & Ellen (Eld) Mahler. She enjoyed taking her beloved dog Daisy for walks around town and meeting up with friends and family. The most memorable times of her life were spent with her late husband Bill, and they had many exciting adventures together. These included owning and operating a trucking business and becoming a pilot car driver on the ice road in Alaska. Judy's most special times were spent with Bill on their many fishing trips together across the Great Lakes.

