Judith Betty Kangas, 82, Tamarack, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.
Judy was born on March 28, 1938 to Theodore (Ted) and Lila (Johnson) Mickelson. Judy grew up near Lawler and attended school in McGregor, graduating in 1956. She was an adventurous child and spent a lot of time visiting neighbors with her dog, Bozo. She was especially close to her father and spent many hours riding with him on his milk route.
She had several interests, especially the history of Lawler, of which she put together a historical scrapbook. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and embroidering and various crafting projects. She also enjoyed collecting things and her favorite was her collection of Precious Moments figurines.
Judy worked a variety jobs throughout her life. She was highly respected by her employers for her exceptional work ethic. She was a very sociable person and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her faith in God was evident through her giving spirit and unconditional love.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Scott Bradley Carmichael. She is survived by sons, Michael Kangas, Spring Lake Park; Jim Kangas, Tamarack; and daughter, Peggy (Bruce) Johnston, also of Tamarack. She is also survived by grandchildren: Ellen St. George, Minneapolis; Michael Johnston, Tamarack; Jennie (Woody) Smith, Hermantown; and honorary grandchild, Jimmy (Lily) Edblom and their son James, Newport News, Virginia. She is also survived by special friend Willie (Judy) Kivisto, Chicago, Illinois.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.