Judy Gutzman 76, Deerwood, died Friday Aug. 20, 2021.
She was born in Stillwater on April 18, 1945 to George and Jo Kruse.
She lived her life to its fullest. She loved to laugh and have a good time, whether it was with her family or friends. Her favorite pastime was playing cards.
Although Mom, sister, aunt and grandma is no longer with us here on Earth, her spirit lives forever with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As she entered into the kingdom she was listening to her favorite song – Old Rugged Cross with her daughter, Gina and son-in-law, Jon by her side.
Judy is survived by daughter and son, Gina (Jon) LaFlamme and Jeff Tibbets; brothers, Al (Elaine) Kruse and Ed Kruse, eight grandchildren: Matt (Mason), Zack (Mackenzie), Canaan, and Zoe LaFlamme, Trista, Amanda, Kayla and Jeffery Tibbetts; 13 great-grandchildren: Bennett, Everly, Nora, Elijah, Everret LaFlamme, Jonathon, Serenity, Farah, Gianna, Libby, Ava, Tatum, Ben; and her beloved dog, Lilly.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, her late husband, Glen Gutzman and son, Greg Tibbetts.