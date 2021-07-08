Julian Grev

Julian Richard Grev, 82, Aitkin died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
He was born in Odin to Knute Melvin and Ethel Grev. He grew up on the farm near Odin, attended St. Olaf Lutheran Church, and graduated from Butterfield High School. He attended college at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Mankato State University where he earned his masters degree. He is a U.S. Marine Corp. veteran. Julian was united in marriage to Judith E. Gunnerson on Sept. 8, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale. They resided in Waseca, Faribault, Minneapolis, Regina (Canada), and Bloomington. He was a beloved teacher at Waseca, Regina, with the majority of his teaching years at Edina High School where he taught history, social studies and was the advisor for student council. Julian was very engaged in his daughters’ activities especially with swim team and band. After retirement Julian and Judy made their home on Lone Lake near Aitkin. They enjoyed camping and road trips to most of the 50 United States, and traveled overseas to Scandinavian countries, United Kingdom, Mexico, Spain and Turkey.
He was an active community member throughout his life, most recently with the Aitkin, Helena and River Falls church choirs, Unlimited Learning, Men in Mission, Bible studies, Diamond Lake Cemetery treasurer, DFL – Aitkin, Lone Lake Association, Cuyuna Range Community Band, bridge groups, book clubs, support and grief groups, Edina Hot Guys and First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Whatever the organization, he always volunteered his time to help however he could.
He was the family historian, dedicating his time to genealogy and helping connect relatives from both the past and present. Julian enjoyed playing cards, nature, all animals, especially birds. He loved all music, singing in choirs wherever he lived or visited, trombone playing, dancing and attending live performances. Julian enjoyed being in other people’s company and was a protector of human rights, a lifelong learner, avid reader, always wanting to know and understand more as well as sharing with others. He touched the hearts of many, making people laugh and smile.
He was preceded in death by wife Judith on Feb. 24, 2008; his parents, Knute Melvin and Ethel Grev; and brothers, Leslie Grev and Bruce Grev.
Julian is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kirstin Grev and Sean Keady and Elizabeth Grev and Dave Callery; two grandchildren, Erik and Evelyn Callery; siblings: Donna Wise, Dennis (Elaine), (Pearl) Grev, Kathy Carblom, Fran Valley, Conrad (Kathryn), Lowell (Ann); in-laws: Annette (Gunnerson) and Ivan Russell, Dave Rued; best friends, Milo and Betty Lou Oppegard; special friend, Diane Landstad; numerous godchildren, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and dear friends.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Pastor Reggie Denton will officiate the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with full military honors will be in Diamond Lake Cemetery, Farm Island Township, Aitkin County. The military honors will be accorded by Aitkin American Legion Lee Post #86 and Aitkin VFW Roberts-Glad Post #1727. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to TPT/PBS and organizations that promote animal, environment or human betterment is preferred.