June Johnson

June A. Johnson, 91 of Hill City and formerly of Clearbrook and Ogilvie died Thursday, April 6, 2023 at her daughter's and son-in-law Pat and Ken Janssen home in Hill City where she lived the past 10 years. She was born May 20, 1931 in Mora to Arthur Miller and Mae Anna (Averill) Burris. She grew up in Ogilvie and graduated from Ogilvie High School. June was united in marriage to W. Patrick Johnson November 8, 1948 in Norwood, Iowa. They lived in Minneapolis then moved to Little Falls where Patrick was employed by Minnesota Pipeline. In 1958 they moved to Clearbrook where Patrick was promoted to supervisor with the pipeline. They were chosen as Clearwater County Outstanding Senior Citizens in 2003. She was a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Clearwater County Sheriffs Reserve, Town & Country Garden Club, Nordagonvic Rosemalers, and was the former Clearbrook Senior Center Coordinator. In 2022 at the age of 91, June enjoyed camping at the family reunion. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting pictures, rosemaling, canning, picking berries, hunting, collecting Jewel Tea , and on most days she would go for long, 2 mile walks. She had a knitting machine where she made gorgeous sweaters and hats. She was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Mae Burris, husband W. Patrick Johnson, Son Wesley Arthur Johnson, and 3 sisters: Ruth, Rita, and Ruecel "Ruth Ann".
June is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Patricia "Pat" June (Ken) Janssen of Hill City; Grandchildren: (Pat & Ken Janssen's children): Justen Janssen of Embarrass, Kara (Eric) Craine of Ironton, Wade (Kendra) Janssen of Clarksville, IA. Daniel (Ashley) Janssen of Aitkin, Nathan (Cassy) Janssen of East Grand Forks; (Wesley & Kathy Johnson's children): Kris Ferguson (Gary) of Fargo, ND. Kyle (Britta) Johnson of Bend, OR. Kelvin (Monica) Johnson of Ecuador, Kenny (Hannah) Johnson of Fairbanks, AK.; 19 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; Many other special relatives and friends who mourn her passing.
Funeral service will be 11:00am - Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Pastor Lisa Jordan will be the officiant. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Silver Creek Cemetery, Clearbrook. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
To send flowers to the family of June Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.