Karen Diane Marsh

Karen Diane Marsh, 79 of Aitkin passed away Sunday morning, September 18, 2022, at her home at River's Edge. She was born May 22, 1943, to Lester and Ellen (Davis) Marsh of McGregor, MN in Aitkin at the Draper House. Karen married Gary A. Johnson of Aitkin in 1959. They were married for 31 years and had 2 daughters together, Kim (Johnson) Sherwood of Mora, MN, and Jodi (Johnson) Wegge of Aitkin.

Karen went to school in McGregor until the start of 7th grade when her parents moved off the family dairy farm on Bass Lake in McGregor and moved into Aitkin. Karen was a majorette, on the homecoming court and a cheerleader. Although she did not graduate with her class of 61, she did remain a part of the class attending many class reunions. She was proud that she did successfully complete her GED later in life. During her years of marriage while in Aitkin, Karen was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she also was responsible for lining up many American Red Cross Blood Drives, raised her girls and did office work at both Mille Lacs Wild Rice and Aitkin Blacktop. After her divorce from Gary in 1990, Karen moved to Bradenton, Florida where she worked at a couple of department stores until landing at the Bradenton Public Library where she worked until she retired in 2015, at which time she moved back to Minnesota to be closer to her girls and their families. When Karen wasn't at work, you would find her in her flower beds or stripping, sanding, and painting anything! She loved to work with her hands and never sat idle for long, unless she found a great book at the library! Karen loved to read! She loved the water, the sun, and being warm! She is most notably known for her LOVE of large decorative earrings, which she has hundreds of pairs. They always matched her outfits, she had to match right down to the socks!

