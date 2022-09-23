Karen Diane Marsh, 79 of Aitkin passed away Sunday morning, September 18, 2022, at her home at River's Edge. She was born May 22, 1943, to Lester and Ellen (Davis) Marsh of McGregor, MN in Aitkin at the Draper House. Karen married Gary A. Johnson of Aitkin in 1959. They were married for 31 years and had 2 daughters together, Kim (Johnson) Sherwood of Mora, MN, and Jodi (Johnson) Wegge of Aitkin.
Karen went to school in McGregor until the start of 7th grade when her parents moved off the family dairy farm on Bass Lake in McGregor and moved into Aitkin. Karen was a majorette, on the homecoming court and a cheerleader. Although she did not graduate with her class of 61, she did remain a part of the class attending many class reunions. She was proud that she did successfully complete her GED later in life. During her years of marriage while in Aitkin, Karen was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she also was responsible for lining up many American Red Cross Blood Drives, raised her girls and did office work at both Mille Lacs Wild Rice and Aitkin Blacktop. After her divorce from Gary in 1990, Karen moved to Bradenton, Florida where she worked at a couple of department stores until landing at the Bradenton Public Library where she worked until she retired in 2015, at which time she moved back to Minnesota to be closer to her girls and their families. When Karen wasn't at work, you would find her in her flower beds or stripping, sanding, and painting anything! She loved to work with her hands and never sat idle for long, unless she found a great book at the library! Karen loved to read! She loved the water, the sun, and being warm! She is most notably known for her LOVE of large decorative earrings, which she has hundreds of pairs. They always matched her outfits, she had to match right down to the socks!
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Rick.
Karen is survived by her two daughters and son in laws. Kim and Barry Sherwood of Mora, Jodi and Dan Wegge of Aitkin, 6 grandchildren: Courtney and Ryan (Sherwood) Cramer of Tulsa, OK, Samantha and Trevor (Sherwood) Carlson of Kimball, MN, Lindsey and Dylan (Wegge) Switzer of Cloquet, Nicholas Wegge, Bismarck, ND, Brooke Wegge Fargo, ND, Megan Wegge of Nashville, TN. 4 great grandchildren - Louie and Linden Cramer, and Camden and Aubrey Carlson, and great grandchild #5 Switzer due to arrive in February. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law - Sue and Tom (Marsh) Sullivan of Durham, NC, 4 nephews -Jeff (Nicole) Sullivan and Scott (Ashlyn) Sullivan, Erik Marsh, and Randy Marsh. Many extended family and friends.
In honor of her last wishes, a grave side service with lots of lilacs will be held Memorial weekend, Saturday, May 27th, 2023, at noon at the Lansford Cemetery near McGregor with a celebration of life to follow at the Fireside Inn located in McGregor. Her favorite foods will be served, and her earrings will be on display for everyone to take in remembrance of Karen! To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
