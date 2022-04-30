Karen (Franzen) Little, 78 of Aitkin, passed away from cancer on April 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Karen was born August 7, 1943 in Chicago, the daughter of Howard and Delores (Keath) Franzen. She was a 1961 graduate of Aitkin High School. Karen married the love of her life Jerome Little on May 2, 1975 in Minneapolis. She was a long term employee of Jostens and Northwest/Delta airlines. She was an active founding member of St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church, and a former resident of Timber Pines Community in Florida. The past 2 years she enjoyed living at Blackrock Terrace in Aitkin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerome; sister Peggy Franzen Massood, and niece Kristina Franzen.
She is survived by her Daughter: Kelly (Tom) Cooper;
Grandchildren: Kadee and Ian Cooper;
Brothers: Mike Franzen, Jack (Diana) Franzen, Scott (Michele) Franzen;
Sisters: Lucille Franzen and Pam (David) Carlson;
Aunt: Marian Franzen Johnson;
Brother-in-law: Jim (Sheila) Little;
Sister-in-law: Mary Rourke;
Honorary Sister: Mary Lou (Jim) Elwood;
Many wonderful nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date with Father Joseph Gillespie officiating. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice of Brainerd, (our angel's on Earth). Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin. www.srtfuneral.com
