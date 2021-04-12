Karen Irene Maki passed away peacefully on April 4, 2021 with her two children by her side, Cara and Jessie and Jessie’s husband Sean.
She is also survived by her five precious grandchildren: Michael, James, Jonathan, Lucy and Cecilia; her siblings: Audrey Harrison (Harold), Glenn Maki (Karen), Leonard Maki, Thomas Maki, Robert Maki (Lisa); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Karen will forever be remembered for her love of nature, her love of gardening, music, reading, her birds and especially her dogs.
A private family burial will take place at Beaver Cemetery at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Maki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.