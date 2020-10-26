Katherine “Kathy” Clementina (Anderson) Weston, 87, Aitkin, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin.
Kathy was born April 3, 1933 in Thief River Falls to Leigh and Sally (Cattoir) Anderson. When Kathy was young, they moved to Grand Rapids where she graduated high school. She met her husband Nelson “Curt” Weston while working in a department store.
They were united in marriage on April 24, 1954 in Grand Rapids. Kathy and Curt moved to the farm in Palisade where they raised seven children. Kathy helped run the farm and handled the administration work for the logging operation and sawmill. She was a member of the Palisade Bethel Lutheran Church and Ruth Circle. Kathy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, knitting and sewing and spending time with family and friends. Kathy will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Curt; her parents; son, Mark Curtiss Weston; daughter, Kerri Lynn Hytinen and her brother Robert (Bob) Anderson.
Kathy is survived by her children: Steve (Lynn) Weston, Kitti (Todd) Jones, Scott Weston, all of Palisade; Kristi (Tim Turner) Weston, Aitkin; Sallie (Scott Theisen) Weston, Roseville; grandchildren: Kristina (Jason) Adams, Trish (Matt) Leuck, Melissa Mindrum, Sarah Weston, Jessica (Ben) Hess, Jeremy (Frannie Horner) Mindrum, Marla (Pat) Briggs, Emma (Tony) Weston, Nicole (Cameron) Wood, Michael Hytinen, Janna (Phillip) Norman; 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Sonja (Tom) Eveslage, Philadelphia; as well as many friends and extended family.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at a later date. Kathy was a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, she died of Covid-19, please wear a mask and social distance.
Protect our most vulnerable. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com.